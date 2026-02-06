Toddler allegedly beaten by Queens father dies days after horrific assault; ‘My baby is gone,’ mom mourns

According to sources familiar with the incident, 30-year-old Dayvon Morrison allegedly beat his toddler, identified on his mother’s Instagram account as Maliek, during an intoxicated fit of rage inside a Queens homeless shelter within the confines of the 114th Precinct, based in Astoria, on Jan. 30

The two-year-old boy whose Queens father allegedly beat him in a violent, drunk stupor last weekend has died of his injuries, according to his mother.

On Wednesday, the tot’s mother took to Instagram to plead for prayers for Maliek. His father, identified by police as Dayvon Morrison, had dropped him off at her East Harlem apartment early on the morning of Feb. 2, with the child in severe condition from an apparent assault.

“My beautiful baby boy was brutally beaten by his father Dayvon Morrison, My baby is fighting for his life in the ICU please, I can’t do anything but pray I asked for prayer from everyone can’t breathe, my baby boy is two years old and the sweetest baby boy,” she wrote.

At that point, this already appeared bleak. The boy was on life support and had suffered several brain bleeds, a fractured pelvis, a lacerated liver, brain swelling, and even a blown pupil, indicating severe brain damage, according to court documents.

On Thursday, the distraught mother wrote a heartbreaking update: “My baby is gone. I have nothing else to say. I’m done.”

Morrison was arraigned on Feb. 4 in Queens Criminal Court and ordered held on bail on assault and attempted murder charges. It is expected that prosecutors will upgrade the charges to murder.

According to court records, Morrison allegedly beat his toddler while intoxicated inside a Queens homeless shelter within the confines of the 114th Precinct, based in Astoria, on Jan. 30; however, the battered child did not receive medical care until this week.

Morrison casually dropped his severely beaten son off early on Monday morning with his mother at a NYCHA apartment building in the vicinity of 102nd Street and 3rd Avenue in East Harlem.

The mom subsequently called 911 just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 2 after seeing Maliek’s condition. EMS responded to the home and rushed the tot to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he later died.

Morrison told police that he couldn’t remember anything and that he woke up to find his child badly beaten, but he allegedly admitted to not seeking medical treatment even as his condition worsened. Morrison allegedly told police that he “must have hit” his son, but “doesn’t remember” due to being drunk, according to the court documents.