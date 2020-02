The boy was taken to Lutheran Medical Center in stable condition.

A toddler was injured in Sunset Park, Brooklyn when a man threw a glass bottle onto the street on Tuesday, Aug. 9. 2016, police said. Photo Credit: Nick Simonite

A 3-year-old boy was cut on the head after a man threw a glass bottle on a Sunset Park street Tuesday morning, police said.

The boy was cut above his right eye just after 9 a.m. near the corner of Fifth Avenue and 60th Street.

The bottle was thrown by a shirtless man who had gotten into a fight in a nearby deli, police said.

He was taken to Lutheran Medical Center in stable condition.

There were no arrests as of Tuesday afternoon.