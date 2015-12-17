Rashid Washington’s mother, her boyfriend questioned in toddler’s death: Source

No arrests have been made, authorities said.

Investigators are questioning a woman and her boyfriend in the death of the woman’s 2-year-old son, a law enforcement official said.

The death of 2-year-old Rashid Washington was reclassified as a homicide last week, nine months after the toddler was found unresponsive in his East Harlem home.

Authorities responded to 107 E. 126 Street back on March 20, where they found Washington unresponsive and unconscious.

The child was pronounced dead on arrival at Harlem Hospital.

The medical examiner last week determined that Washington died of blunt force abdominal trauma with liver and spleen lacerations. The investigation had previously been pending further studies, a spokeswoman for the medical examiner said.

A law enforcement official said that a female relative is a person of interest in the toddler’s death. No arrests have been made, cops said.