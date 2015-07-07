Fire in East Flatbush injures six, including one critical

A father of three died yesterday when a fire broke out on the top floor of an East Flatbush building, injuring five others, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on the third floor of the Nostrand Avenue building, near Flatbush Avenue, just before 1:50 a.m., an FDNY spokesman said. The fire appeared to be contained to the third floor and was brought under control by about 65 firefighters by 2:15 a.m.

Two people jumped from the building, one landing on an awning below and the other on a mattress, according to reports.

One of the people who jumped, Tony Celestin, was partially burned and taken to Staten Island University Hospital where he died, according to the FDNY and Councilman Jumaane Williams.

FireMarshals determined the fire was accidental, caused by extension cords and power strips.