Tony Danza joins the board of NYC’s Police Athletic League

The “Who’s the Boss” actor is from Brooklyn.

Brooklyn-born actor Tony Danza will be joining other bold-faced names such as Barbara Taylor Bradford, Dolly Lenz, John Catsimatidis, Ronald Perelman and Donald Trump on the board of NYC’s Police Athletic League.

“I love our city and I love our city’s kids,” Danza said in a statement. Danza, 63, thanked Honorary PAL President and NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton for giving him a chance to bring NYC’s cops and kids “closer together.”

Best known for his roles in “Taxi” and “Who’s the Boss?”, Danza was a PAL member when he was a little boy in Cypress Hills.

“He brings tremendous energy and passion for the children and the communities served by PAL and the NYPD,” Bratton said in a statement.