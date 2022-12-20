amNY Year in Review | A look at the top 10 web stories of 2022

From NYPD takedowns to nixed snow days, it was a busy year for New York City in 2022.

Our website has reached great heights this year, thanks to your ongoing support and readership. As of Dec. 19, 2022, AMNY.com has reached 28,117,045 page views for the year.

Here’s a run-down of the top 10 most-viewed stories that were published this year on AMNY.com.

This past May, the NYPD joined Mayor Eric Adams and New York Attorney General Letitia James to announce the takedown of 41 people who were involved in a ring that saw millions of dollars in goods stolen from luxury outlets to drug stores. The items would then be resold on eBay.

The rent came due this year with Governor Kathy Hochul confirming the official ending of the pandemic-born rent moratorium this past January. The moratorium officially ended on Jan. 15, 2022, putting hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers across the state at risk for eviction.

Back in July, a man brought the bustling Union Square area of Manhattan to a stop after he threatened to jump from the top of the inside of DSW . The man initially refused to leave his perch, but after almost two hours police moved in and removed the man from the ledge. The man was then taken to the hospital for a psych evaluation.

In January, a Port Authority police officer was arrested for allegedly creating false police reports to cover up his inappropriate relationship with a 19-year-old woman. Bronx resident Telly Simmonds, 47, allegedly met the woman, who was brought in as a homeless individual in danger of exploitation, while working at the terminal and created false police reports to cover up their later meetings, which took place while he was on duty.

Can the mayor hire his brother? In January, a New York City ethics panel found that Mayor Eric Adams can hire his brother to be his senior security adviser, but only for $1 a year and, to avoid the appearance of favoritism, no power over department personnel.

COVID-19 continued to rear its ugly head in New York City. In March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron made its rounds , with Manhattan having high infection rates despite the higher level of vaccinated New Yorkers living in the borough.

Is New York City ready for a nuclear attack? A PSA released in July advised New Yorkers that in the event of a nuclear attack, you must seek shelter immediately, stay inside and then stay tuned for more information. The PSA did not address the nutritional or medical needs of survivors in the event of such an attack.

In November, homeless Manhattanite Sinthia Vee was left disabled after suffering from a stroke . Vee believes that the stroke was brought on by her treatment at the hands of officials during and after recent homeless encampment sweeps.

This past October, Jamie Lee Curtis took the stage at New York Comic Con to talk about her famed role as Laurie Strode in the “Halloween” horror film franchise. She spoke with Drew Barrymore about the role’s legacy and thanked the fans for following the growth of the character of the years. “When I say you guys have cared for me, you have carried her, you have loved her but what you have to know is at this point Jamie and Laurie have become woven together there — there is no separation,” Curtis said.