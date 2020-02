The double-decker bus was driving south on Fifth Avenue when a yellow taxi cut it off, police said.

More than a dozen people were injured when a tour bus hopped the curb and slammed into a wall and tree near Central Park on the east side Thursday, authorities said.

The double-decker bus was driving south on Fifth Avenue when a yellow taxi cut it off at about 1:45 p.m., police and fire officials said. In order to avoid hitting the cab, the driver of the bus swerved and hopped the curb near East 63rd Street.

A total of 13 tourists were injured in the crash, police said.