Manhattan

Tourist stabbed outside Bryant Park in unprovoked attack: cops

Police radio held by officer
NYPD officer talks on radio at a crime scene. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Police are on the hunt for a knife-wielding suspect who stabbed a tourist near bustling Bryant Park on Monday night in an unprovoked attack.

According to police sources, the disturbing incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 near the intersection of West 40th Street and 6th Avenue.

Cops say a 44-year-old male tourist visiting from Canada bent down to tie his shoe when he felt a sudden pain in his left leg. He walked into a nearby store and checked his injury, only to discover blood pouring from his leg; he then realized that he had been stabbed.

The Holiday Shops in Bryant Park's Winter Village in New York City.
Bryant Park is currently the home of the ongoing Winter Village, which draws hundreds of thousands of tourists for its boutique stores and ice rink.Photo by Kevin Ornelas

The incident was reported to the Midtown South Precinct. EMS rushed the wounded man to Bellevue Hospital for treatment; he was listed in stable condition.

The victim told police he did not see an attacker, sources familiar with the investigation said. The stabbing is believed to have been a random attack.

No arrests have been made.

Bryant Park is currently the home of the ongoing Winter Village, which draws hundreds of thousands of tourists for its boutique stores and ice rink. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

