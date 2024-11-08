Towne Deli & Pizzeria: Slicing up good eats in NYC for more than 50 years

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Imagine a restaurant that sells both classic and signature deli sandwiches, as well as delicious New York pizza pies of all kinds. One family-owned business on Staten Island has been doing this—and more—for more than 50 years.

Towne Deli & Pizzeria in the borough’s South Shore section, makes oversized deli sandwiches and pizza, and even offers a breakfast spread that can possibly give big chain restaurants a run for their money.

The mainstay family joint is also known locally as the “Home of the Mess.”

“We’re known for our signature sandwich, the Mess Hero, most know it, some may not,” Victor Polizzotto, manager and owner of the 53-year-old family business, said. “It’s our cold sandwich with assorted cold cuts: roast beef, turkey, peppered ham, capicola, salami, provolone cheese, mortadella, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar and spices.”

Meet the staff and the family

A hard-working team of food preparers, waitstaff, counter staff, and others bustle around the quaint establishment on any given day, serving customers and filling orders.

Towne Deli & Pizzeria started as a general store with a different owner decades ago, long before the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge was built in 1964, connecting Staten Island to the rest of NYC.

Polizzotto’s grandparents purchased the store in 1971, turning it into a deli, before passing the torch to their son-in-law, Charles Polizzotto, 20 years later.

“We were established in 1971 by my grandparents, Phyllis and John Catania, who are my mother’s parents,” Polizzotto said. “My father and mother were married in 1990, and that’s when my father established a pizzeria with Towne Deli, and we culminated the establishment into what it is today.”

Over the next several decades, the business continued to grow.

Customers can get a variety of food at this quaint dining stop, which can come in handy for families whose relatives have different dining preferences. There is Italian food, sandwiches, burgers, salads and long list of more delicacies.

“We serve a variety of menu items and options,” Polizzotto said. “We go from breakfast to lunch to dinner. We even do hot and cold heroes, paninis—which we are well-known for. We also do vegetarian options, gluten-free options.”

Breakfast … at a pizzeria

Staten Island early birds and night owls flock to Towne Deli and Pizzeria for breakfast, which is served all day. The extensive menu features egg dishes and sandwiches, breakfast wraps and griddle favorites like pancakes and French toast.

Moving on to lunch and dinner, Polizzotto said he has one side dish in particular that truly stands out.

“We do our homemade salads, which we have every single day. Potato, macaroni and coleslaw. You can’t find it anywhere else in New York, and I’ll put a stamp to that,” the enthusiastic business owner said.

Pizzas range from plain to buffalo chicken, salad, margherita and vodka pies to seemingly endless square options like the new, eye-catching grandpa pie made with tomatoes, breadcrumbs and onions.

A family environment

Towne Deli and Pizzeria is located in Tottenville, which is not only the southernmost point of NYC, but of New York State, too.

Visitors to Tottenville might feel like they left the big city and entered a small town, a vibe that is felt instantly when one steps into Polizzotto’s restaurant. Yesteryear photos line the walls, Tottenville memorabilia provides a glimpse into the town’s past and present, and friendly service greets customers who come from the neighborhood and beyond.

“My slogan is ‘Home of the Mess,’ but if it wasn’t, it would be ‘Home of the Family and Friends,'” Polizzotto said. “Because that’s the environment we like to have at Towne Deli. We want to make it feel welcoming and warm.”

Towne Deli & Pizzeria is located at 5373 Arthur Kill Rd. in Staten Island. For more information, including hours and menus, visit towndelipizzasi.com.