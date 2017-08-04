Tractor trailer at Grand Central Terminal catches fire, FDNY says

The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries reported, the FDNY said.

A fire broke out on a tractor trailer that was sitting on top of an overhang attached to Grand Central Terminal Friday afternoon, according to FDNY officials.

The flames erupted just before 11:30 a.m. in a portable compressor on the truck, sending plumes of smoke up from the overhang on Park Avenue near East 42nd Street, an FDNY spokeswoman said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries reported, she added.

Videos posted to twitter show smoke billowing from part of the Grand Central Terminal building.

But the fire looked worse than it actually was, the spokeswoman said.

Metro North service was not impacted by the fire.