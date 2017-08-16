Tractor trailer hits SUV, sending it onto the sidewalk on Upper West Side, NYPD says

“I heard him try to stop and then heard the crash,” a witness said.

Two people were hurt and a subway entrance destroyed when a tractor trailer collided with an SUV, sending it onto an Upper West Side sidewalk on Wednesday morning, police said.

The tractor trailer T-boned the SUV at the intersection of Broadway and West 66th Street around 6:10 a.m., the NYPD said.

The SUV then crashed into the 66th Street-Lincoln Center subway station entrance and a male pedestrian was struck by the flying debris, cops said. The pedestrian and the driver of the SUV were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in serious condition, officials said.

Andreina Moran, 29, who works at a food cart on the corner of 66th Street and Broadway said she saw the truck coming down Broadway.

“I heard him try to stop and then heard the crash,” she said, adding that the driver of the truck had a green light at the intersection.

The station was blocked off following the accident as the MTA cleared the damaged railings.