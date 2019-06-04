News Tracy Morgan involved in midtown car crash Tracy Morgan, shown at the Marcy Playground in April 2018, was involved in a minor car crash in midtown on Tuesday afternoon. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone Updated June 4, 2019 6:12 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Comedian Tracy Morgan was involved in a minor car crash in midtown on Tuesday afternoon. “The Last O.G.” star was cruising on the west side around 1:30 p.m. when his Bugatti collided with another car, police said. The collision occurred on 42nd Street, when another driver attempted to make a left turn from the right lane and crossed paths with Morgan’s pricey sports car, according to a report in Page Six. Footage obtained by the gossip column shows the Bugatti and another silver SUV nudged up against each other near the intersection. There was property damage, but no injuries reported, according to police. A rep for Morgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The comedian tweeted that he was "totally fine" following the crash. In 2014, Morgan suffered a broken leg, nose and ribs after a limo bus he was riding in was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike. Morgan’s travel companion, comedian James McNair, was killed in that crash, which authorities blamed on the truck driver. By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone Vin has been covering transportation at amNewYork since 2016. He first landed on the beat at his hometown newspaper, the Staten Island Advance, in 2014. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic What did Tracy Morgan do with the 🔑 to Brooklyn? Tracy Morgan says the key is "a very prestigious" honor. Tracy Morgan gets emotional about Brooklyn (again) Major key alert. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.