Tracy Morgan wants to return to SNL, but confides concerns on how “to be funny again”

Tracy Morgan vowed to return to comedy if given the opportunity but tearfully acknowledged challenges recovering from devastating injuries he sustained a year ago when a tractor-trailer slammed into the van in which he was a passenger, killing his friend, comedian James McNair.

“I love comedy and I wonder how I’m going to be funny again, how I’m going to get to it,” Morgan, 46, told host Matt Lauer in the second part of a “Today” show interview which aired Tuesday. He broke into tears talking about his fans. “I can’t wait to make them laugh again,” he said.

When Lauer suggested that a nice way to thank them would be to reappear on “Saturday Night Live”, Morgan said “I promise you,” he would if given the chance.

Morgan seemed happier discussing his upcoming nuptials with fiancee Megan Wollover, who “stuck in there with me” and appeared with him on the show. “I can’t wait for us to get married in August. I can’t wait. That is the cherry on top of the cake for me,” said Morgan.

Morgan also confided he could not bring himself to watch the 40th anniversary show of SNL that aired in February and featured a tribute to him. “I put my head down and started crying because it was a lot of me, too much for me at that time. Too much.”