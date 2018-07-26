One person is dead and another injured after they were both hit by a C train in Brooklyn on Thursday, FDNY and NYPD officials said.

Emergency responders were called to the Broadway Junction station, near Fulton Street and Van Sinderen Avenue, around 4:45 p.m., according to an FDNY spokesman.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in unknown condition, the spokesman said.

There is limited A and C service between lower Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens as a result of the incident, the MTA said.

"We are working with the NYPD to restore regular service, but at this time consider alternate travel options," the authority said on Twitter.

Straphangers are being urged to take the J or L lines for service to or from Broadway Junction. For service to/from bypassed stations, take a Euclid Avenue-bound C train to transfer for local service at either Euclid Avenue, Utica Avenue, or Hoyt-Schermerhorn streets.

For local service between Euclid Avenue and Broadway Junction, commuters can take the nearby Q24 bus.

The LIRR is cross-honoring tickets at Jamaica, East New York, Nostrand Avenue, Atlantic Terminal, and Penn Station.

Check back with amNewYork for more on this developing story.