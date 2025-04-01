Hundreds of protesters marched on NYU Langone Hospital Monday night for Transgender Day of Visibility as the medical center reportedly continues to comply with President Trump’s executive order to halt gender-affirming care for children.

Fuming members of the LGBTQ+ community looked to take their grievances to the doorstep of the Kips Bay hospital by hand-delivering some 10,000 letters of complaints to staff.

Through the raindrops, demonstrators marched on the hospital — many of whom held an umbrella in one hand and a protest sign in the other.

The rally itself continued on for several hours, outlasting the rain and seeing some famous supporters such as actress Cynthia Nixon. The Sex and the City star and one-time gubernatorial candidate denounced both NYU and the Trump administration.

“Do not obey in advance, and this is a very important thing for us to remember when it comes to trans rights, and when it comes to immigrant rights, and when it comes to abortion rights, and any number of hundreds of other things that I could name,” Nixon said. ”NYU and these other hospitals around the city, who should know better, who should be better, are not going to take trans youth rights away.”

Following the rally, hundreds marched from the park to 1st Avenue, with NYPD officers following along to keep the procession orderly.

Assembling across the street from the hospital, the demonstrators elected a few envoys to drop off a cart brimming with angry letters. According to protesters, the bag contained some 10,000 letters demanding that the hospital change course regarding its transgender policy for juveniles.

However, advocates say the hospital refused to accept the mail — leaving one local elected official irate.

“NYU is refusing its duty to protect trans youth,” said state Sen. Kristen Gonzalez upon hearing that the letters were refused. “We are sending a message to NYU; we will be back. NYU, we will be back to stand up for trans people until you agree.”

Far-left mayoral candidate and Queens Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani alleged that NYU Langone opted to obey Trump’s anti-trans order “out of a fear of their so-called biggest donors” potentially walking away.”

“When this federal administration puts trans New Yorkers firmly within the crosshairs of their attacks, we will stand up and say not on our watch,” Mamdani said. “Let us remind them that we are a city that is ready to use every single tool to ensure compliance with city and state human rights laws.”

amNewYork reached out to NYU Langone for comment and is awaiting a response.

