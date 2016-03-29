Transgender woman sexually assaulted in Stonewall Inn bathroom: Cops

The attack is under investigation by the NYPD’s special victims squad, police said.

Police were looking for a man on Tuesday who allegedly sexually assaulted a transgender woman inside the bathroom of the Stonewall Inn in the West Village over the weekend.

The suspect, who appeared to be wearing a shiny suit and holding a drink in his hand in the photo released by police, is accused of barging into the single-occupancy unisex bathroom at about 11:40 p.m. on Saturday. He told the 25-year-old victim he only needed to wash his hands, but she told police he started groping her before sexually assaulting her.

The suspect is described as about 35 to 45 years old, 5-feet-10-inches, and about 250 pounds. He also had a goatee.

When it was over, the woman left the bar, but came back about an hour later and called 911. She was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital.

