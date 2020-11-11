New HBO doc 'Transhood' follows lives of four transgender kids in middle-America | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A new documentary filmed explores the lives of transgender kids at different stages in their lives and how they are navigating their everyday lives while transitioning.

“Transhood” follows the stories of four transgender kids in Kansas City, beginning at ages 4, 7, 12, and 15. The documentary is filmed over the course of five years, starting in 2014, and watches as the kids redefine their “coming of age” and navigate the challenges that come with being transgender.

As a Kansas City resident, director Sharon Liese found out about a transgender youth support group in her area in 2013.

“Living in the middle of the country, it was a surprise but I was happy that there was support available for this community right where I live,” said Liese. “I got in touch with them, went to support group, and fell in love with families. I was impressed with how they’re navigating this. There is not a lot of trans representation in media, so I knew I had to tell their stories.”

The documentary follows 12-year-old Jay, 15-year-old Leena, 7-year-old Avery and 4-year-old Phoenix. As the documentary progresses and years pass, each kid navigates their own path while living in conservative areas of the country. While they face traditional growing pains like ance, break-ups and sibling rivalries, they are also faced with body dysphoria, threats of violence and deciding to make life-altering decisions that their cis-gender peers do not face.

For Liese, filming over a time lapse was crucial to telling this story.

“We wanted to tell a story that was told over time,” said Liese. “The time lapse component was important. In 2014, people were just beginning to tell stories of trans people and youth, but it was short-lived, a snapshot of their lives. I like a longitudinal approach and to see these kids’ experiences.”

“Sharon brought us a sizzle reel with two of the four cast members and we were riveted,” said Sasha Alpert, a producer on “Transhood.” “It was so well done and we were particularly drawn to kids. The fact that they were not from the coast was interesting. The struggles that these families had to deal with was not known to me.”

The documentary later caught the eye of Kimberly Reed, a film director known for her documentary “Prodigal Sons.” As a transgender woman, Reed recognized how helpful “Transhood” could be for trans kids to watch. She signed on as an executive producer of “Transhood” later on.

“I wish that I had been able to see this film when I was young,” said Reed. “When I made the film ‘Prodigal Sons,’ I did Q&A’s all over the world and one of the most common questions I got was from parents of trans kids who didn’t know which way to turn or find resources. They sought advice from me, but it was very clear that if there were a film out there that depicted the lives of trans kids and everything they were going through — their triumphs and their defeats — that would be a really good portrait for them to refer to.”

Though the documentary was filmed over five years, Liese was able to film key moments in the kids’ lives because she is a Kansas City resident. Because she was close in proximity, “Transhood” gives a more intimate look at the everyday lives of these kids, and as a result, some of the kids’ heaviest moments are caught on camera.

“Whenever something was going on, she was able to head over there and film it. You end up getting more intimate moments than a producer from New York flying in for six days,” said Alpert. “The access was incredible. There were so many key moments that we only knew the day before that they were going to happen.”

“In the edits that I saw, it was clear that Sharon’s patient footage would be able to tell a complex story like that,” said Reed. “I usually quote Roger Ebert when he says that films are empathy machines. That’s what film does best, to see the world through someone else’s eyes, especially when trans people and trans kids are misunderstood and frankly, being used as social wedge issues.”

Liese, Reed and Alpert agree that “Transhood” telling the stories of kids was paramount, stating that kids know more about who they are than adults do at times.

“Young kids up until teens go through so much change, particularly in how they feel and their outlook on life. There is so much evolution and change as the kids get older,” said Alpert. “Adults usually self-actualize. Kids are struggling and stretching, trying things out and figuring things out, and are usually more daring than adults.”

“Our kids were so in touch with who they were that some adults don’t get,” added Liese.

“These kids know who they are at a very young age, and they are very certain about gender identity,” said Reed. ” To force them to be a gender they are not is cruel, and it’s bad policy, talking about the level of laws that are affecting these everyday lives. And it’s also bad parenting to force them into a gender that they are clearly aren’t.”

The documentary airs on HBO the day before Transgender Awareness week (Nov. 13-19), which finishes on Nov. 20 on Transgender Day of Awareness. Following the premiere of “Transhood,” HBO will air a Q&A that discusses the documentary as well as looks at where the cast is now. The talk will be moderated by a member of GLSEN, an education organization working to end discrimination, harassment, and bullying based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression in K-12 schools, of which Reed is a board member of herself. HBO will also host a landing page of resources for the LGBTQ+ community, including links to support organizations and resources for transgender individuals.

“It’s important to know that we take the responsibility of telling stories about trans youth very seriously,” said Alpert. “That’s really important to us, we took that responsibility seriously being cisgender women.”

“We take ally-ship so seriously. We want others to be able to understand and empathize with the kids in the doc,” said Liese. “We hope there are kids and families who see the film and see a part of themselves in the cast. The cast is super excited for the world to see their stories after so many years.“

“Transhood” airs on HBO at 9 p.m. on Nov. 12. The film will be available for streaming on HBO Max after it first airs.