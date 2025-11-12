Transit cops catch gunman spotted flashing weapon at Brooklyn subway station

Subway cops in Brooklyn pursued and arrested a man they spotted brandishing a handgun inside a station during rush hour earlier this week, police sources said Wednesday.

Subway cops in Brooklyn pursued and arrested a man they spotted brandishing a handgun inside a station during rush hour earlier this week, police sources said Wednesday.

The eagle-eyed transit cops stationed at the Franklin Avenue station at 4:26 p.m. on Nov. 10 noticed a man holding a pistol, police sources said.

The gunman, whom police later identified as 20-year-old Juele Jefferson, made a run for it when he saw officers eyeballing him.

Cops from Transit District 32 pursued him along Eastern Parkway, then onto Classon Avenue. Additional responding cops later caught up with Jefferson on Montgomery Street and Franklin Avenue.

Police allege Jefferson attempted to shake off the officers by running into an apartment building located at 1700 Bedford Ave., where they followed him inside.

Searching the building, officers located Jefferson in the basement waiting for the elevator. When they frisked the suspect, cops said, the officers felt the firearm in his waistband.

Cops say he put up a brief struggle but secured the firearm and arrested him.

Jefferson was charged with possession of a loaded firearm. While police did comment on Jefferson’s prior arrests, sources familiar with the investigation say he is known to law enforcement.

The reason why Jefferson allegedly carried the weapon remains unclear.