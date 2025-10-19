Fare evasion: Transit cops nab gun-toting suspects caught illegally entered subways in Brooklyn and the Bronx

Police say they arrested two men on Thursday in separate boroughs while attempting to bring firearms into the subway system.

Two men who transit cops arrested in Brooklyn and the Bronx for fare evasion in separate incidents on Thursday were found to be packing serious heat, law enforcement sources said.

According to police sources, the first incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Ralph Avenue station in Brooklyn that houses the A and C lines.

Law enforcement sources said two men entered through the emergency gate without paying their fare. One of them was identified as 29-year-old Michael Henry, a man currently on parole for being arrested in 2020 for carrying a loaded, defaced gun.

Not being eligible for a summons due to being designated a transit offender, Henry was arrested by officers from Transit District 33. However, before he was whisked away to the stationhouse, he asked if he could change his shoes for the sneakers he was carrying in his backpack.

When searching Henry’s bag, arresting officers say they found a loaded .380 Ruger semiautomatic firearm with one cartridge in the chamber inside the bag.

Henry was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and intent to defraud. His parole was scheduled to last until 2026 at the time of arrest, police sources said.

The second incident took place only a few hours later at 7:25 p.m. on Oct. 16 inside of the Bronx’s Fordham Road station.

Police said Talik Williams, 21, was spotted by law enforcement from Transit District 11 darting into the station via the emergency gate without paying his fare. When he was stopped by police, Williams allegedly gave cops a false name.

After several minutes, he revealed his real name, and when officers ran a background check, they discovered that Williams had an arrest warrant for disorderly conduct in Queens.

Authorities said he admitted to carrying a handgun inside his bag with the magazine inscribed with the words “Flight Club.”

“I was not out here to do no harm, a lot of people are dying out here,” Williams allegedly said.

Searching his bag, police found a loaded 9MM semiautomatic Ghost gun with an extended magazine. The firearm had one cartridge in the chamber and 19 cartridges in the magazine.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of an ammo feed device, false impersonation, and more. Williams was previously arrested in 2023 for robbery.