Bridge and tunnel officers shoot at hijacked Hummer at Verrazano toll plaza

Police say the suspect has “Dorothea” tattooed on his neck.

A 25-year-old man allegedly stole a Hummer and sped past several MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers firing at him near the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge toll plaza Monday morning, officials said.

The man, Tyree Brown, allegedly hijacked the 2006 black Hummer from a 29-year-old man on Sunday just after 6 a.m., police said. Brown allegedly demanded money and brandished his gun, forcing the man to lay on the ground behind an apartment building on Holland Avenue in the Mariners Harbor area of Staten Island.

An alert on the car was then issued by police, a law enforcement official said. But early Monday , bridge and tunnel officers allegedly spotted Brown driving the stolen Hummer by the toll plaza on the Staten-Island bound side of bridge. The officers stopped the Hummer at about 1:15 a.m. and fired several shots at it, said an MTA spokeswoman.

Brown then allegedly fled through the toll plaza, the spokeswoman said.

A female passenger managed to get out of the Hummer before the shots were fired and was taken into custody.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear and under investigation, the spokeswoman said. The circumstances surrounding the woman’s involvement in the incident are also unclear.

The Hummer was later found near Narrows Road North and Steuben Street, the official said.

Brown is described as 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds with black hair and “Dorothea” tattooed on his neck.