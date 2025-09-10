Tribute in Light set to shine on 24th anniversary of 9/11 as the ultimate ‘symbol of hope’ for NYC

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum tested on Tuesday night its Tribute in Light that will shine brightly into the sky this week on the anniversary of the infamous terror attacks.

The 88 7,000-watt xenon lightbulbs assembled in two 48-foot squares, echoing the shape and orientation of the World Trade Center’s original Twin Towers, are once again set to adorn the night sky from dusk on Sept. 11 to dawn on Sept. 12 and can be seen from a 60-mile radius.

“Tribute in Light is an iconic part of the commemoration of the nearly 3000 people who were killed on 9/11 now that we’re here at the 24th anniversary, we know there are 100 million Americans too young to remember 9/11,” President & CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum Beth Hillman said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to bring awareness to what happened on 9/11, and to help people inspire people to learn more about that.”

The lights were first put on display six months after the two planes struck the World Trade Center, while recovery and relief efforts at Ground Zero were still underway.

Anthoula Katsimatides, who lost her brother John during the attack, says the lights help keep his memory alive.

“I say keep it alive because I do feel the presence of life in these beautiful, glorious towers. Because my brother, and I’m sure many of the victims, was a ray of sunshine, and he was my beacon my entire life. I’m really glad that these lights will continue to shine as a symbol of hope and resilience for all New Yorkers for many, many years to come,” Katsimatides said.

The Tribute in Light is sponsored by Con Edison.

“As the company that helps light up New York City. We think it’s really fitting for us to be able to sponsor this event, this incredible tribute, not only to the lives that were lost on 911 but to the resilience of New York City and the rebuilding,” Con Edison President Matthew Ketschke said.