Trio beats victim and steals $100K in cash in the Bronx: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a trio who robbed a man in the Bronx last month.

According to police, at 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 12 a 47-year-old man was sitting behind 1111 Gerard Avenue when he was approached from behind by three unknown men. The suspects proceeded to punch and kick the victim and took the victim’s camouflage backpack, which contained $100,000 cash and personal identification cards and documents.

The suspects then the scene onto River Avenue and then eastbound on McClellan Street. The victim suffered bruising and pain to his face but refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspects are described as 30-year-old men with dark complexions. Police released a photo of one of the suspects, who fled with the victim’s bag, described further as having a slim build, braided black hair, and was last seen wearing a blue facemask, a black t-shirt with orange writing, black jeans and white and orange sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.