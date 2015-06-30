Trio of teens wanted for pair of violent robberies in the Bronx

A trio of teenage girls is wanted for a pair of violent robberies in Bronx, police said Tuesday.The girls, about …

A trio of teenage girls is wanted for a pair of violent robberies in Bronx, police said Tuesday.

The girls, about 15 to 17 years old, first attacked a 74-year-old woman walking on Kelly Street, near East 156th Street, in the Woodstock area on June 28. They grabbed her purse and dragged her to the ground at about 5 p.m., police said.

The girls were at it again the next day when they jumped a 57-year-old woman at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of Bryant Avenue and East 165th Street. They put her in a headlock and took her purse before feeling toward Whitlock Avenue.