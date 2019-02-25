Police were searching for someone who threw a Molotov cocktail at a vehicle in Harlem Monday morning, injuring the driver who was inside, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The 53-year-old victim was waiting to pull into a parking spot at the corner of West 112th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard, just two blocks from Central Park, around 3:55 a.m. when he was attacked, according to the spokeswoman.

The suspect, a man in his 30s believed to be about 6 feet tall, walked up to the passenger side of the vehicle and hurled a plastic bottle that was on fire into the window, the spokeswoman said. He fled in an unknown direction as the truck caught fire.

The driver suffered burns to his hands and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was treated and released.

No words werecexchanged between the suspect and the victim before the attack, and the motive remains unclear, police said.

The investigation is continuing. .