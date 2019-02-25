LATEST PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
News

 Molotov cocktail thrown into truck in Harlem; driver hurt, NYPD says

The driver was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was treated for burns to his hands, and released.

A man threw a Molotov cocktail at a

A man threw a Molotov cocktail at a truck in Harlem on Monday, injuring the driver inside, police said. Photo Credit: Handout

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

Police  were searching for  someone who threw a Molotov cocktail at a vehicle in Harlem Monday morning, injuring the driver who was inside, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The 53-year-old victim was waiting to pull into a parking spot at the corner of West 112th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard, just two blocks from Central Park, around 3:55 a.m. when he was attacked, according to the spokeswoman.

The suspect, a man in his 30s believed to be about 6 feet tall, walked up to the passenger side of the vehicle and hurled a plastic bottle that was on fire into the window, the spokeswoman said. He fled in an unknown direction as the truck caught fire.

The driver suffered burns to his hands and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was treated and released.

 No words werecexchanged between the suspect and the victim before the attack, and the motive remains unclear, police said.

The investigation is continuing. .

Lauren

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

The World Trade Center bombing on Feb. 26, Aftermath of 1993 WTC bombing captured in photos
Police are searching for two suspects they say Police seek suspects in fatal shooting of Brooklyn teen
Dos Caminos' five locations in Manhattan will celebrate Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on Feb. 19 A who's who of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen