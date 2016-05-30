Truck overturns on expressway in the Bronx, injures two, police said

The truck dangled off an overpass on the Cross Bronx Expressway.

A truck overturned and dangled off an overpass in the Bronx Monday afternoon after a car cut the big rig off, sending two people to the hospital, authorities said.

The tractor trailer flipped over at about 12:10 p.m. on the Cross Bronx Expressway, by the intersection of the Sheridan Expressway, police said.

A sedan cut it off, forcing the driver to make a sharp cut to the right but in the process the truck struck another vehicle, police said.

The white truck could be seen hanging over the side of the railing as investigators assessed the scene.

Two people were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital but were expected to survive, an FDNY spokesman said.

Following the accident, both the Cross Bronx Expressway and the Sheridan Expressway were closed for several hours. They were reopened by the evening.

It was not immediately clear where the injured people were when the accident occurred.