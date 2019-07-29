News Trump signs extension to 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund The bill ensures that the fund, related to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, never runs out of money. President Donald Trump shows off his signature on the bill to permanently authorize the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Win McNamee By Laura Figueroa Hernandez laura.figueroa@newsday.com Updated July 29, 2019 12:33 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email President Donald Trump on Monday signed into law bipartisan legislation ensuring the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund remains permanently funded. Trump signed the bill surrounded by first responders from the tristate area, including several from Long Island, at a Rose Garden ceremony. ”We can and we will keep this nation’s promise to you,” Trump said before signing the bill that offers aid to those sickened by their work responding to the 9/11 terror attacks. Trump praised the first responders on hand, calling them “warriors” who responded to the attacks with “love and loyalty.” Trump in his remarks spotlighted two fallen 9/11 first responders from Long Island — Ray Pfeifer of East Meadow and Lou Alvarez of Oceanside — lauding their service following the attacks on the World Trade Center. The bill signing ceremony marked the final stop in a years-long effort to ensure the fund would remain authorized until 2092. For years, first responders and advocates trekked to the nation’s capital to lobby lawmakers to reauthorize the fund every five years, but as the ranks of victims grew older, and sicker, advocates -- including comedian Jon Stewart -- made impassioned appeals to Congress for the fund to be permanently authorized. Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) and Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler of Manhattan led the effort in the U.S. House where the measure passed earlier this month. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) was the lead sponsor in the Senate, where the bill passed by a vote of 97-2. King was on hand for the ceremony, along with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who served as mayor at the time of the attacks and now serves as the president’s personal attorney. John Feal, of Nesconset, a longtime advocate, received one of the pens Trump used to sign the bill. He said he planned on taking it to Pfeifer’s grave. “We get to exhale,” Feal said. “I’m relieved the 9/11 community is going to be lifted of their financial burden.” By Laura Figueroa Hernandez laura.figueroa@newsday.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Senate extends 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund to 2092First responders said they were invited by President Donald Trump to attend a White House bill signing ceremony on Friday afternoon. 'Make this right': Firefighters urge Senate to pass 9/11 fundFDNY members are traveling to Washington, D.C., for the vote on the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund. 199th, 200th FDNY members die of 9/11-related illnessesMayor Bill de Blasio is urging the Senate to pass the Never Forget the Heroes Act, which would guarantee money for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund through 2090. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.