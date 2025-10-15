Anti-Trump ‘No Kings Day’ protests return to NYC on Saturday: Here’s where you can find them

Tens of thousands of New Yorkers hit the streets of Manhattan on a rain-soaked Saturday for the “No Kings Day” march against President Trump and his administration’s increasingly autocratic rule of the country on June 14

New York City will see another round of “No Kings Day,” protests this Saturday against President Donald Trump and his administration, with multiple events planned across the five boroughs.

The nationwide mobilization was first announced on June 14, timed to coincide with President Trump’s 79th birthday and the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary military parade in Washington. That day, nearly 2,000 protests were held nationwide, drawing millions of participants; New York’s No Kings march alone hosted tens of thousands.

Organizers encourage participants at the Oct. 18 No Kings marches to arrive early and follow posted guidance to ensure safety and peaceful conduct this Saturday. They stipulate that all “No Kings” events must remain nonviolent and emphasize community safety.

The return of the national day of protest comes at a time when the White House has increased deportation efforts against undocumented Americans and the activation of the National Guard in Democratic-led cities — a move considered by many to be an overreach of federal power.

In recent days, House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a Fox News interview that the government would not reopen until after the national protests because Republicans “can’t face their ‘rabid base.’” Johnson besmirched the planned Washington, DC, rally as a “hate America” event that he claimed, without providing any evidence, was tied to pro-Hamas and “antifa” groups.

In response, the No Kings coalition issued a statement on Oct. 10, saying Johnson is running out of excuses for keeping the government shut down.

“Instead of reopening the government, preserving affordable health care, or lowering costs for working families, he’s attacking millions of Americans who are peacefully coming together … We’ll see everyone on Oct. 18,” organizers said.

Their website frames the movement as a defense of democracy in the face of autocratic rule: “Now, he’s doubling down — sending militarized agents into our communities, silencing voters, and handing billionaires giveaways while families struggle … It’s democracy versus dictatorship. And together, we’re choosing democracy.”

In NYC, the anchor event will take place in Times Square’s Father Duffy Square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by another Manhattan rally at West 125th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Morningside Heights from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In Brooklyn, protesters will gather at Grand Army Plaza in Park Slope from noon to 2 p.m., while in Staten Island, a demonstration is planned at 1698 Victory Boulevard from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Queens will host three events: at MacDonald Park in Forest Hills from 10 a.m. to noon, at the southeast corner of Francis Lewis Boulevard and 73rd Avenue in northeast Queens from noon to 2 p.m., and at the Rockaway Beach Amphitheater on Cross Bay Parkway from noon to 3 p.m.

In the Bronx, protesters will meet at Seton Park in Riverdale from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.