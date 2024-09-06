Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump applauds during a press conference at Trump National Golf Club, in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 15, 2024. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A New York judge has postponed former President Donald Trump‘s sentencing for his felony conviction until after Election Day.

New York Judge Juan Merchan made the ruling on Friday. The new sentencing date is Nov. 26; the previous one was scheduled for Sept. 18.

The ruling puts on hold the possibility of jail time for the former president following his conviction in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records. The case was centered on providing “hush money” payments to porno star Stormy Daniels via a lawyer to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

Trump, who is the Republican nominee for president, adamantly denies those allegations and pleaded not guilty during the trial.

The judge said the decision to postpone the sentencing came after much consideration.

“This is not a decision this court makes lightly, but it is the decision which in this court’s view, best advances the interests of justice,” Merchan told Bloomberg, adding that the case has a “unique place in this nation’s history.”

Merchan said he would also rule on Trump’s request to overturn the verdict on presidential immunity grounds by Nov. 12, according to Bloomberg.

Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg led the case against Trump in the now-historic trial. A spokesperson said Bragg’s office “stands ready” for the the sentencing.

“A jury of 12 New Yorkers swiftly and unanimously convicted Donald Trump of 34 felony counts,” the spokesperson said. “The Manhattan D.A.’s Office stands ready for sentencing on the new date set by the court.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, called the case a “hoax” in a Fox News Digital article.

“There should be no sentencing in the Manhattan DA’s election interference witch hunt, ” he said. “As mandated by the United States Supreme Court, this case, along with all of the other Harris-Biden Hoaxes, should be dismissed.”