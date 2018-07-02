LATEST PAPER
87° Good Evening
87° Good Evening
News

Man wearing ‘Trump Pence’ T-shirt attacked subway rider in Manhattan, NYPD says

The suspect and victim got into an argument over stickers, police said.

A man wearing a

A man wearing a "Trump Pence" shirt punched a fellow subway rider in the face during an argument over stickers on June 4, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

A man wearing a “Trump Pence” T-shirt punched a straphanger in the face during an argument on the subway in Manhattan last month, police said.

The suspect was putting up stickers inside a subway car on a southbound 4 train near Centre Street on June 4 when he was confronted by the 52-year-old victim just before 5 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said.

The victim began to remove the stickers, which NBC4 reported were related to the website InfoWars, when the suspect clocked him in in the head, police said. He sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene, according to cops.

The suspect, believed to be in his late 20s or possibly early 30s, was last seen boarding a Brooklyn-bound J train.

The InfoWars website is owned by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has claimed the Sept. 11 terror attacks and Sandy Hook school massacre were “false flag” operations carried out by the United States government.

Lauren

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

News photos & videos

Get locked up in these escape rooms across Can you get out of these NYC escape rooms?
Celebrate July Fourth in NYC at these parties Where to celebrate the Fourth of July
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
Adrianna Goffredo, a Staten Island native, is an Care for the Homeless essay winner
The New York Transit Museum's "Underground Heroes" exhibit Subway comics on display at New York Transit Museum
What to do on the High Line