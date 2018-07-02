A man wearing a “Trump Pence” T-shirt punched a straphanger in the face during an argument on the subway in Manhattan last month, police said.

The suspect was putting up stickers inside a subway car on a southbound 4 train near Centre Street on June 4 when he was confronted by the 52-year-old victim just before 5 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said.

The victim began to remove the stickers, which NBC4 reported were related to the website InfoWars, when the suspect clocked him in in the head, police said. He sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene, according to cops.

The suspect, believed to be in his late 20s or possibly early 30s, was last seen boarding a Brooklyn-bound J train.

The InfoWars website is owned by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has claimed the Sept. 11 terror attacks and Sandy Hook school massacre were “false flag” operations carried out by the United States government.