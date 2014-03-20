Tuberculosis cases on the rise in the city: Health Dept.

The TB rate in NY is more than twice the 2013 national rate.

Tuberculosis is on the rise in New York City for the first time in a decade, the city said.

Cases of the infection increased 1% from 2012 to 656 cases in 2013, according to the city’s health department.

The TB rate in New York, 8.0 per 100,000, is more than twice the 2013 national rate.

“Many are likely infected in their country of origin and developed TB after entering the U.S.,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said in a statement.

Some of the highest rates of TB cases were found in Sunset Park, western Queens, and Flushing.

The report also shows that 84% of the city’s TB cases were among foreign-born individuals, with the highest cases coming from people born in China, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

People who smoke, suffer from HIV, or have a weakened immune system as a result of diabetes are more likely to be affected by TB; 9% of New Yorkers with TB also have HIV.