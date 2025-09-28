Running to remember: Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk races from Brooklyn to Manhattan  

Thousands ran and walked from Brooklyn to Manhattan on Sunday to remember those who perished during the 9/11 terror attacks while raising money for survivors and their families.

Beginning in 2002, one year after the catastrophe, the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk kicked off at the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel in Brooklyn and ended at West and Murray Streets in Lower Manhattan, retracing the steps of firefighters like Stephen Siller, who raced on foot and in full uniform to respond when the planes struck the World Trade Center. Siller was one of 343 FDNY members killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“It’s just an amazing show of support for us. You know, on Sept. 11, when we lost 343 members of the fire department, 23 police officers, and 37 Port Authority, we were reeling, and we had help from all over the country. But to see the support 24 years later that we’re getting, it’s just an inspiration,” former FDNY Commissioner Salvatore Cassano said.

Some honored Siller, who gave his life that day, by running in their FDNY and NYPD uniforms. Even elected officials ran to honor Siller and all of those who joined him on the trek to save as many as possible during the 911 terror attacks.

“It’s so powerful to be in that tunnel with tens of thousands of people,” City Comptroller Brad Lander said. “It’s always been a powerful thing to do with the country just so polarized and divided, it feels like a really important thing to do.“

In addition to running to remember, the Tunnel to Towers also helps pay the mortgages of survivors and their families.