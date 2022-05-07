Score the TVG promo code for the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The TVG promo code for the 2022 Kentucky Derby will give you a chance to make a hefty bet risk-free. Your win bet will be insured up to $200, so you get a refund credit if you lose — one that can then be placed on future racing events. This is a sign-up bonus, so it is available if you are not a current TVG account holder.

This TVG promo code does not require manual entry because it is infused in the links we are sharing. You can bet as much as $200, and the wager will be insured, but this is not required. If you choose to wager a lower amount, the bet will be risk-free.

Today’s race is the 148th installment of this national tradition. Even people that are not big horse racing enthusiasts tend to become fans on the first Saturday in May. Whether you are an experienced veteran or a newcomer, this promotion will make the race more exciting.

Click here to activate the TVG promo code for today’s Kentucky Derby. As long as you are a new user, you are eligible for the bonus. Your first win bet will be risk-free up to $200, so there is no potential downside. If your horse does not do the job, you get your money back.

TVG Promo Code Details

You can be ready to bet the big race with insurance in just a few minutes. The first step is to click one of our links to reach the appropriate page. At that point, the code will be active, and you follow the instructions to register your account as a new user.

This involves entering your name, email address, date of birth, and other pieces of identifying information. The system will determine if you are in a state that allows TVG, and Ohio is one of the states. If everything is in order, you will become a registered TVG user.

Make a Deposit and Place Your Promotional Bet

When you are in the system, you can move on to the fun part. You have to make a deposit so you can place your Kentucky Derby wager. Acceptable methods include online banking, credit and debit cards, and PayPal, to name a handful.

It is then time to make your insured win bet. You can add place and show bets as well, but the risk-free element only applies to the win component. If you win the bet, the money will be deposited into your account, end of story. And if you lose, you will be reimbursed.

Trigger the TVG Promo Code

The Kentucky Derby is the best betting race of the year because of the uniquely large field. There are 20 entrants, so there are always overlooked horses that have a legitimate chance. Longshot winners are common, so there is significant money to be made.

Click this link to lock in the TVG promo code for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. It will deliver a $200 risk-free win bet if you are a first-time user. TVG will also be offering promotions for subsequent Triple Crown races, so the account will pay ongoing dividends.