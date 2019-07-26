Eleven-month-old twins died Friday afternoon after their father left them in a car while he went to work for eight hours in the Bronx, police said.

Juan Rodriquez, 37, of New City, was arrested after police responded to a 911 call about the dead twins, Maritza and Phoenix, an NYPD spokesman said.

According to police, Rodriquez drove with the twins in the.back seat of his Honda when Rodriquez drove to his job as a social worker in the Bronx. He parked the car when he arrived at work and left the children alone in the car.

After Rodriquez finished his shift he returned to his car, drove two blocks before apparently remembering his children, police said. He stopped the car and jumped out yelling that his children were dead and a passerby called 911, according to the NYPD.

Charges against Rodriguez were pending late Friday.