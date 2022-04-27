Quantcast
Brooklyn

Two-alarm blaze rips through Brooklyn autobody shop, burned e-bikes pulled from wreckage

By Lloyd Mitchell
Photo: Lloyd Mitchell

The FDNY took on a blaze in a Brooklyn autobody shop on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire Department personnel responded to a two-alarm fire that broke out inside the shop at 11 Church Avenue just after 12 p.m. on April 27. Upon their arrival, firefighters were met with heavy fire and smoke coming from a commercial garage and autobody shop.

Firefighters worked to pull down the one-story garage, using four hose-lines to put the fire out. The fire was placed under control at 1:24 p.m.

One garage worker was injured as a result. The FDNY’s Hazmat company removed several burnt E-Bikes from the property. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photo: Lloyd Mitchell
Photo: Lloyd Mitchell
Photo: Lloyd Mitchell

