Two construction workers are dead following a fatal workplace accident at John F. Kennedy Airport Monday morning.

The workers were killed after a trench collapsed at a construction site on airport grounds, according to published reports.

The Port Authority said that the workers became trapped under rubble following the collapse. CBS 2 reported that the workers were trapped in the trench for over an hour before being pulled out by first responders. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident remains unclear.

The Port Authority said that the incident is under investigation, and all construction at JFK has been brought to a halt.

The incident occurred near Terminal 7, which is in the process of being demolished so the land can be incorporated into the new Terminal 6, which is under construction.

The FDNY and NYPD declined to comment, deferring questions to the Port Authority, which had no further comment.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of two people tragically killed while working on a construction site at JFK Airport earlier today,” Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted. “[The Port Authority] is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates