Manhattan

Two cuffed after e-bike delivery driver fights off robber on East Side

By
0
comments
Posted on
A man dripping with blood who allegedly attempted to steal an E-bike was arrested Tuesday night.
Photo by Dean Moses

A late night scuffle over an e-bike during an apparent robbery attempt on the East Side led to two arrests, witnesses reported.

The sound of smashing glass stirred residents in the area of East 27th Street and 2nd Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 14, in what several unnamed locals said was a battle over a delivery driver’s e-bike.

However, the attempted robbery was unsuccessful after the bike’s owner fought tooth and nail to retain his property.

The man was led away in cuffs. Photo by Dean Moses
A woman was also taken into custody. Photo by Dean Moses

NYPD officers swiftly arrived on the scene, placing a man, whose mouth was dripping with blood, in handcuffs and leading him away into the back of their squad car. A woman who became verbally belligerent with the responding officers was also arrested. 

A group of adolescent residents outside the Nathan Straus Houses heckled the officers for taking the woman into custody, claiming that she was merely attempting to stop the violence. 

“He was stabbing them!” the kids called out in anguish.

Large shards of glass could be observed scattered about the street and roadway in the aftermath of the altercation. 

The victim refused to comment.

Large shads of glass at the scene of the fight. Photo by Dean Moses

