Manhattan

MIDTOWN SHOOTER: Cop killed, gunman ‘neutralized’ in horrific scene at office building

Photo by Dean Moses

Police say an officer has died and an alleged shooter has been “neutralized” in a shooting rampage at a Midtown office building on Monday evening.

On July 28 at around 6:40 p.m., police responded to 911 calls regarding shots fired at 345 Park Ave. According to Citizen, a man was shot in the back at the location and there are reports of others injured.

One of the victims is reportedly a police officer who died of their injuries.

At 7:52 p.m., NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the scene had been contained and the shooter had been “neutralized.”

The shooter was reportedly injured and suffered a gunshot wound, though at this time it is unclear if the wound was self-inflicted or not.

At about 7 p.m. Monday, people began emerging from the Park Avenue building, which houses Blackstone and the NFL headquarters, their hands held high, many in tears as police escorted them to safety. 

Due to police activity, New Yorkers are advised to stay clear of Park Avenue and 53rd Street, as well as East 52nd Street and Lexington Avenue. New Yorkers can expect traffic delays, road closures, and mass transit disruptions as a result of the emergency response.

Two people were initially taken into custody at the scene, a man and a woman. The woman reportedly had a cut on her head and the man allegedly said, “Free Palestine, I’m not the active shooter!” However, police have yet to confirm if they were actually involved in the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. A press conference about the incident is expected to take place later Monday evening. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Photo by Dean Moses
Mayor Eric Adams at the scene of the shooting.Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
A man and woman were taken into custody following an active shooter situation in Midtown.
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Sadie Brown
Photo by Sadie Brown
Photo by Sadie Brown
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

