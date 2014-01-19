Two die in Manhattan at hands of drivers

A pedestrian battles the snow and wind on the Upper West Side. (Jan. 3, 2014) Photo Credit: Instagram user @digenger

A pedestrian and a bicyclist died early Sunday morning in two separate collisions with vehicles in Manhattan.

The bicyclist, 45-year-old Pedro Santiago of East Harlem, was pinned beneath an MTA bus that was pulling out of a stop at West 125th Street near Lenox Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The driver’s side of the bus collided with Santiago while he was riding his bicycle east toward Lenox Avenue. Santiago was taken to Harlem Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead. The bus driver stayed on scene andthere was no criminality suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

Hours later, around 4:45 a.m., Samantha Lee, 26, was killed while crossing West 96th Street between Broadway and West End Avenue, near her Upper West Side apartment. The NYPD said a St. Luke’s Hospital ambulance mirror clipped her as she crossed the street mid-block, causing her to fall face down on the eastbound lane of West 96th Street, where a four-door Dodge Charger sedan struck her. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the ambulance and the sedan stayed on scene. No criminality is suspected