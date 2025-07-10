Two men critical after stabbing each other in the Bronx: cops

Two men are fighting for their lives in the Bronx Thursday afternoon after they got into a brutal fight and started stabbing one another.

According to police sources, cops from the 42 Precinct received a frantic 911 call at just after 1 p.m. on July 10 of a man being stabbed in front of the Butler Houses located at 1408 Webster Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered two men covered in blood.

A 49-year-old man was found suffering from a stab wound to the face, while a 48-year-old man had been stabbed in the neck. EMS rushed both victims to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where police say they remain in critical condition.

Police reported that both men got into a verbal dispute and stabbed one another. Large amounts of blood and medical waste could be seen staining the ground as the detectives probed the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.