The NYPD is investigating the deaths of two men found on separate subway trains Sunday morning.

During their routine inspections, NYPD Transit District 4 officers found a 23-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on a northbound 7 train at Grand Central Terminal at around 3:16 a.m. on Feb. 8. Law enforcement sources reported that at first, he appeared to be sleeping in a seat.

EMS responded and rushed the man to NYU Langone Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. According to sources close to the investigation, the man was a resident of Queens.

The same morning at around 9:40 a.m., officers from the 72nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person on board a southbound D train at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. When officers arrived, they found a man, believed to be around 50 years old, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said criminality is not suspected in either case, but the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine what caused their deaths.

Police are withholding the identities of both men, pending family notification. Both investigations remain ongoing.

The deaths occurred as NYC continues to contend with a deadly cold snap and a Code Blue emergency. Mayor Zoharan Mamdani responded over the weekend by taking measures to protect the city’s most vulnerable residents, including increasing homeless outreach and opening new warming centers and vehicles that include schools, buses, hospitals and drop-in centers.

The freeze has already claimed the lives of at least 18 people found outside or in public places, Mamdani reported Monday. The Medical Examiner’s Office reported that hypothermia played a role in several cases.

New Yorkers who see individuals they believe to be experiencing homelessness and in need should contact 311 via phone or mobile app and request outreach assistance.