Two men killed in deadly shootings across Brooklyn on a night of protests

Even as much of the NYPD’s attention has been focused on quelling the looting and violence related to protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, shootings continued unabated in Brooklyn overnight, leaving three men are dead and two others wounded in separate incidents.

In one incident, officers were forced to shoot a man in Weeksville who refused to drop his gun after he allegedly shot a victim on a nearby street corner. Ten officers fired at the suspect who apparently ignored repeated orders, shouted at him for over a minute, to drop his weapon.

The other homicides occurred earlier in the evening, and it is unclear if they have any connection to each other, police say.

The first deadly shooting occurred at 6:05 p.m. on June 2, when two men sitting in a late model Honda in front of 9111 Church Ave. in East Flatbush were shot at point blank range by a suspect who ambushed them.

Police from the 67th Precinct found a 66-year-old man hit multiple times in the chest and his passenger, a 55-year-old male, was hit once in the chest. The older man was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where the 66-year-old man was pronounced dead. His passenger is now in stable condition at Kings County Hospital.

Later, at 10:20 p.m., police from the 73rd Precinct responded to shots fired in front of 284 Thomas S. Boyland St. in Brownsville. Police and EMS found Kevin Moore, 28, of St. John’s Place in Crown Heights with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Paramedics rushed Moore to Interfaith Hospital, where he later died.

No other information was available about the victim and no description has yet been provided by the suspect in this shooting.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.