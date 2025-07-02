Two men were shot outside a Harlem gay bar during the early hours of Wednesday morning, police reported.

According to police sources, officers from the 32nd Precinct rushed to the Lambda Lounge at 2256 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. just before 3 a.m. on July 2 after receiving a 911 call regarding the shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered a 51-year-old with a bullet wound to the leg and a 39-year-old man, also with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both victims were rushed to Harlem Hospital by EMS, where they are recovering from their injuries.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Police reported that they are looking for the suspected shooter, who was seen fleeing in a black sedan traveling southbound along

While police say they are still probing what led to the shooting, they say the suspected gunman fled in a black sedan southbound on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

Detectives are performing a video canvass near the shooting scene as part of the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.