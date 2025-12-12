An image of two men the NYPD suspects assaulted and attempted to robb two straphangers on Sunday, Dec. 7. 2025.

Police are on the prowl for two male perpetrators they suspect of assaulting and attempting to rob two straphangers inside a Bronx subway station using a machete on Sunday.

The NYPD says the altercation unfolded inside the West Farms Square-East Tremont Avenue 2 and 5 train station, located within the 48th Precinct and Transit District 12, at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Cops say one of the suspected perpetrators attacked one of the victims, a 44-year-old, with a machete, hitting him on the left wrist and right leg. The other perpetrator then punched the other victim, a 32-year-old, in the face and attempted to take his cellphone from his pocket, but ultimately was not able to.

Both suspected assailants then fled the scene in a blue Honda Element with Pennsylvania license plates, reading KLM7727, to an unknown location. Cops only described them as two men of dark complexion and have yet to make an arrest in the case.

The two victims were rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital with several bodily injuries, police said. They were in stable condition.

The NYPD classifies the incident as a robbery, a crime category it says is down by 3% in the 48th Precinct through Dec. 7 compared to the same period last year. There have been 424 robberies in the 48th Precinct so far this year.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.