Two men sought for sexually assaulting three women in separate Manhattan crimes: NYPD | amNewYork

Cops are looking for a creep who sexually assaulted two women in Manhattan.

According to police, at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 a 25-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of Saint Marks Place and 3rd Avenue when she was approached by an unknown man who had his genitals exposed. The suspect then grabbed the woman’s crotch over her clothes and fled the scene southbound on 3rd Avenue.

Days later at 4:50 p.m. on Oct. 25, a 55-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of 6th Avenue and West 16th Street when the suspect approached her with his genitals exposed. The suspect grabbed the suspect’s buttocks and fled the scene on foot southbound on 6th Avenue.

The victims were not injured as a result of these incidents. The NYPD released photos and video of the suspect taken prior to the second incident. He is described as a man between the ages of 40 and 50 years old.

In a separate incident, police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Manhattan last month. It was reported to police that at 2:36 a.m. on Oct. 11, an unknown man approached a 20-year-old woman from behind in the vicinity of Barrow Street and Greenwich Street. He pushed her to the ground, said that he had a gun and proceeded to put his fingers inside her genitals.

The suspect then fled the scene eastbound on Barrow Street. The victim was taken to Beth Israel Hospital for evaluation.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the men is these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.