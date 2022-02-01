Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Harlem was plagued by two separate shootings that claimed the life of one man, and has left another in critical condition on Feb. 1, police sources said.

The first incident occurred at 11:12 a.m. on 103rd Street and 3rd Avenue. According to law enforcement, officers received a 911 call and rushed to the scene where they discovered 26-year-old Davantay Butts, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest just one block from his home on 102nd Street. EMS rushed Butts to Metropolitan Hospital, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The suspect evaded capture and fled the scene.

Police said the second shooting took place at 3:48 p.m. on 125th Street and Frederick Douglass Blvd. Another man in his 20s was shot in the chest and left in critical condition before being transported by EMS to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is currently fighting for his life.

The shooter fled the scene on foot. Police are seeking a black male wearing a black bubble jacket with brown fur. It has not yet been confirmed if these two instances are related.

Anyone with information in regard to these shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.