Two women die by trains in two days

In two separate incidents two women died after apparently jumping in front of subway trains this weekend, police said.

In the first a 54-year-old woman jumped in front of a northbound No. 6 train at the Astor Place station at 4 p.m. on Saturday. She was taken to Beth Israel Medical Centerwhere she was pronounced dead, police said.

A second woman was killed by a train at the Lexington and 53rd Street station Sunday, authorities said. The woman appeared to have jumped in front of the train and was hit by the front of it, police said. She was struck at 12:09 p.m., according to an FDNY spokesman.

E and M trains were running with delays in both directions, according to the MTA, but appeared to be back to their normal Sunday schedules about two hours later.

Neither victim has been identified by officials.