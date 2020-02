He was apparently playing a game of tag with friends.

A 15-year-old boy died after falling from a Crown Heights rooftop, according to NBC New York. He was reportedly playing a game of tag with friends.

He tried to jump over a 10-foot gap from one building to another, police told NBC, and apparently didin’t make it. Officers responded to the call at 1153 President St., between Rogers and Nostrand avenues.

Neighbors told NBC local teens had been playing on the roofs often, but ignored warnings from adults.