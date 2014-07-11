Tyrell Brown, alleged Staten Island carjacker, is charged

He allegedly shot at transit officers at the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge toll plaza on Monday.

A man who allegedly killed a New Jersey man before going on a carjacking spree and turning the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge toll plaza into a shooting range? is now facing a slew of charges, police said early Thursday.

Tyrell Brown, 25, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Mariners Harbor area, nearly three days after he allegedly shot and killed 40-year-old Kuwan Collins in the head on Britton Avenue at about 5 a.m., police said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.

Brown was being held without bail Friday morning.

Brown is also being questioned in the murder of a 23-year-old man who was shot in front of a bus stop in the Mariners Harbor area, police said. Devon Powell was found with a fatal head wound just before 5:15 a.m. on Sunday on Arlington Place, police said.

About an hour later Brown allegedly brandished his gun at a 29-year-old man and stole his 2006 black Hummer, police said. Brown allegedly demanded money and forced the man to lay on the ground behind an apartment building on Holland Avenue in Mariners Harbor area.

Early Monday, Brown allegedly drove the SUV across the Verrazano Bridge and was spotted by MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers, who recognized the car from an alert.

They ordered him to stop at about 1:15 a.m., authorities said. He initially did stop, police said, but then allegedly sped off, breaking through the roadblock and wooden toll barrier and hitting another car with someone inside.

His girlfriend, 24-year-old Chineida Lopez, got out of the car before Brown allegedly fled and officers fired several shots at him, officials said.

The Hummer was so damaged it was inoperable, police said, and so Brown allegedly ditched it before fleeing into a wooded area.

About an hour later Brown allegedly held a livery cab driver up at gunpoint, according to court records. Shortly before he was captured on Tuesday Brown allegedly jumped into a parked and running Honda Civic, but couldn’t drive it since it was a stick shift, police said. He quickly got out and fled at about 8:40 p.m., according to court records.

Brown is charged with several offenses, including second-degree murder, robbery, attempted assault and criminal use of a firearm, police said.

Lopez was charged with fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree, court records show. Lopez, who could not be reached for comment, was released without bail on Tuesday, according to a spokesman with the Staten Island District Attorney’s office.

Brown has a lengthy history of violence, including arrests for robbery and weapons possession, police said.