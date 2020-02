No arrests have been in made.

A Brooklyn man was fatally shot in the head in Williamsburg early on Monday morning, the NYPD said.

Tyrone Woods, 33, of Williamsburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Just before 1 a.m., police responded to an assault call at Bedford Ave. and South 9th St. in Williamsburg, where they found Woods had been shot in the head.

