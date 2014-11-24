So what are New Yorkers looking forward to this Black Friday? According to Google, it's winter footwear.

The search engine released data about the shopping day and said Ugg Boots is the top trending gift in the city this holiday season. Google research also found that half of young shoppers use their phone to shop online even while they're standing in line at a store.

Here are some other trends that Google found in its study:

Top trending gifts in New York

1. Ugg boots

2. Gaming consoles

3. Canada Goose

4. American Girl

5. Alexander Wang

6. Ugly Christmas sweater

Top trending gifts (nationally)

TOYS

1. American Girl

2. My Little Pony

3. Paw Patrol

4. Lego Friends

5. Ouija board

6. Peppa Pig

7. Shopkins

8. Nerf guns

9. Barbie Dream House

10. Zoomer Dino

DEVICES

1. Game consoles (XBOX One, PS4)

2. Tablets (iPad, Galaxy Tab, Fire)

3. Wearable tech (Fitbit)

4. Portable speakers

CLOTHES

1. Hunter boots

2. Michael Kors watches

3. Jordans

4. Jogger pants

5. Canada Goose jackets