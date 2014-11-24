News Ugg boots, American Girl and more top New York shopping trends this year New Yorkers really want their Uggs this year! Photo Credit: Ugg By IVAN PEREIRA ivan.pereira@am-ny.com @IvanPer4 Updated November 24, 2014 9:43 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email So what are New Yorkers looking forward to this Black Friday? According to Google, it's winter footwear. The search engine released data about the shopping day and said Ugg Boots is the top trending gift in the city this holiday season. Google research also found that half of young shoppers use their phone to shop online even while they're standing in line at a store. Here are some other trends that Google found in its study: Top trending gifts in New York 1. Ugg boots 2. Gaming consoles 3. Canada Goose 4. American Girl 5. Alexander Wang 6. Ugly Christmas sweater Top trending gifts (nationally) TOYS 1. American Girl 2. My Little Pony 3. Paw Patrol 4. Lego Friends 5. Ouija board 6. Peppa Pig 7. Shopkins 8. Nerf guns 9. Barbie Dream House 10. Zoomer Dino DEVICES 1. Game consoles (XBOX One, PS4) 2. Tablets (iPad, Galaxy Tab, Fire) 3. Wearable tech (Fitbit) 4. Portable speakers CLOTHES 1. Hunter boots 2. Michael Kors watches 3. Jordans 4. Jogger pants 5. Canada Goose jackets By IVAN PEREIRA ivan.pereira@am-ny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.