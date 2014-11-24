LATEST PAPER
45° Good Evening
45° Good Evening
News

Ugg boots, American Girl and more top New York shopping trends this year

New Yorkers really want their Uggs this year!

New Yorkers really want their Uggs this year! Photo Credit: Ugg

By IVAN PEREIRA ivan.pereira@am-ny.com @IvanPer4
Print

So what are New Yorkers looking forward to this Black Friday? According to Google, it's winter footwear.

The search engine released data about the shopping day and said Ugg Boots is the top trending gift in the city this holiday season. Google research also found that half of young shoppers use their phone to shop online even while they're standing in line at a store.

Here are some other trends that Google found in its study:

 

Top trending gifts in New York

1. Ugg boots

2. Gaming consoles

3. Canada Goose

4. American Girl

5. Alexander Wang

6. Ugly Christmas sweater

 

 

Top trending gifts (nationally)

 

TOYS

1. American Girl

2. My Little Pony

3. Paw Patrol

4. Lego Friends

5. Ouija board

6. Peppa Pig

7. Shopkins

8. Nerf guns

9. Barbie Dream House

10. Zoomer Dino

 

DEVICES

1. Game consoles (XBOX One, PS4)

2. Tablets (iPad, Galaxy Tab, Fire)

3. Wearable tech (Fitbit)

4. Portable speakers

 

CLOTHES

1. Hunter boots

2. Michael Kors watches

3. Jordans

4. Jogger pants

5. Canada Goose jackets

Ivan

Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
The Hudson Bar will celebrate by offering half-price Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium